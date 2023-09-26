An American man living in South Africa asked TikTok users how much lobola costs in the country

Lobola is a traditional custom in southern Africa that strengthens ties between families, and it is still popular and respected today

South Africans responded to the man's inquiry with a variety of answers, ranging from funny and exaggerated to detailed and informative

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

An American man asked South Africans to explain how much lobola costs. Image: beyondborders_jh/TikTok, Bloomberg/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

A man from the United States living in Mzansi posted a video of himself inquiring how much lobola costs in South Africa.

Lobolo or lobola is practised in the Swazi, Zulu, Silozi, Xhosa, Shona, Ndebele, and other South African communities. During a lobola ceremony, bridewealth or bride price is paid to the bride's family.

"Please educate me . How much is it? Is there a price range?," the TikTok post was captioned.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to IOL, lobola, a traditional custom in southern Africa that strengthens ties between families, is still popular and respected. However, the rising cost of lobola is making it difficult for young couples to get married.

South Africans respond with their lobola amounts

While some netizens responded with funny comments and over-exaggerated amounts to the man's lobola inquiry. Others shared detailed answers about how the payment of lobola works.

WenaNurse commented:

"$3200 currently."

Lihle replied:

"It depends. Lobola is sign of respect, not an amount!"

Emmy Ntholeng commented:

"Lobola originally paid with livestock (cows), so it depends on how many cows they want. if d-they want 5 cows, you go and check how much is 1cow de u multiply by 5."

L Y R I C L A N E commented:

"R80k for a woman with Phd ☝️☝️."

user8555971084230 replied:

"It depends on how greedy the family is plus they gonna make you pay for loadshedding as well."

Patricia wrote:

"My sister's lobola was R90k."

6_twentythree responded:

"R50-100k depending on the accolades and morals the woman has or just how the family is 1/2."

Bahleh said:

"Only the bride's father can give you an answer to that question."

Successful cattle farmer says she could pay for own lobola in cash

In another story, Briefly News reported that one boss babe is making some serious moves as a cattle farmer, so much so that she could easily afford to lobola herself.

Ayanda Zulu (@ayandamageba) took to TikTok to share a video of herself pictured with two of the newest members of her livestock.

In the clip, she is seen looking all done up and breathtaking in a beautiful purple dress, standing next to a trailer carrying two big cows, one white and the other brown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News