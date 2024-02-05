Reality TV star and musician Londie London trended on social media after a man's predictions were right

An unknown man predicted Londie London's downfall about a year ago that he is giving her eight months

Many netizens responded to the prediction on how accurate it was, and others even speculated that he knew something about her downfall

An unknown man predicted Londie London's downfall. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer and musician Londie London seemed to be catching a lot of bullets recently on social media after she shot back at rumours of her alleged break-up with her former lover Mabonga.

Man predicts Londie London's downfall

The former Real Housewives Of Durban cast member Londie London was trending on social media recently. This is after she trended after her former boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga was shot at a nightclub in Sandton not so long ago.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared screenshots of an unknown man's predictions of Londie's downfall on social media early last year. The predictions were shown as accurate. The page posted the photos on their Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"Haibo."

See the post below:

SA stunned by the accuracy of the prediction

After the news and gossip page shared the tweet, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions to how accurate the predictions were. See some of the comments below:

@Sandiso__N said:

"Kanti Slay Queens go through such hell."

@Evidence_Shongw wrote:

"That’s enough time for an investigation to conclude."

@EveJaxson shared:

"He always knew."

@gistwhere stunned:

"Yho! People know things huh!"

@visse_ss commented:

"These streets are too accurate."

@NtebaliMasoabi responded:

"Not all glitters are gold."

@Boithabiso_N replied:

"Yo! Siphila nabathakathi shem."

@BoitumeloCaleb wrote:

"Geez.. Some people could predict the future."

Hlubi Nkosi explains why he took Londie’s BMW X6 back

Briefly News previously reported that Hlubi Nkosi decided to clear things up with social media once and for all. The businessman shot down the allegations that he's not supporting his kids with Londie London, saying he has never missed a month.

Nkosi also addressed the reason he took back the BMW X6 he gifted Londie and said she was misusing it and going to clubs instead of its intended use, which was to tend to the kids' needs.

