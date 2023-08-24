A woman who bought a can of beans only to be let down after seeing that she could get any beans after all

The TikTokker was making a meal and decided to film a video of how a can of beans surprised her

Online users were fascinated by the video, and many had suggestions about what she could do with the faulty product

A woman wanted to use baked beans but couldn't even after buying them. The lady went viral after opening her canned beans purchase, only to be met with nothing.

A TikTok video shows a woman opening empty Rhodes canned beans go viral, and peeps had questions. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's can of beans received more than 3 000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who had jokes.

Rhodes canned beans amazed woman

@its.messie posted that she bought Rhodes tinned beans. Sadly, the product only had tomato soup. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok viewers discuss empty can of beans

People had her for suggestions, such as asking Rhodes to reimburse her. Other netizens had hilarious commentary.

Carol Thabethe said:

"Someone must be spilling the beans at Rhodes company."

Slee wrote:

"lol Girl write an email to Rhodes."

Monz added:

"One thing I noticed is that the usual Rhodes cans have that pull back opening thing where you don't have to use a can opener.... so strange."

Lufuno commented:

"Tell Rhodes they will give you a whole hamper mistakes happen."

Ahmed K added:

"Even if it's expired the beans can't disappear from inside the can."

Faulty products leave SA upset

Sometimes people go grocery shopping and receive subpar products. One woman found flying insects in her box of oats.

White Star bought at PnP has mouldy mass, woman regrets bulk buying

Briefly News previously reported that one woman was less than pleased after buying food from Pioneer Foods. The woman was looking forward to opening her White Star Maize meal only to find out it was contaminated.

People who watched the video were floored, and many blamed the production corporation Pioneer Foods. The video got comments from concerned consumers.

A TikTok video by @lissa_mbele shows how she found a lump of mould in her bag of maize. Watch the gross video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News