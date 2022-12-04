The people of Mzansi shared their feelings regarding a post which claimed many men had lost a lot to ungrateful women

Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared the statement, claiming men put a lot on the line and lose it all

While some agreed, others felt it goes both ways and that society is to blame for relationships being so complicated

Mjolo is a tricky business! A debate broke out in the comment section of a Tweet which claimed many men had lost greatly to ungrateful women…, which is true.

Only God will understand why some men, and even women, give of themselves wholeheartedly to the wrong person but not to the right one.

Widely followed Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux made a post in which they highlighted how man unfortunate men had given far too much to women who do not even care. A hard pill to swallow for some.

“A lot of Men have lost themselves trying to make ungrateful women happy.”

The people of Mzansi weigh in on the touch subject

Well, this goes for both genders, and peeps made that clear. Many people believe that men have been conditioned to think that material items will make women happy and it is how they should show their love. However, inside of love and loyalty, a lot of men are getting played and in debt.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@future1_the said:

“Eish, I wish my friend can come across this tweet, he has gone as far as helping furnish this chick apartment, but he has never set his foot in. He doesn’t even know how the furniture looks like inside the apartment.”

@kingscelo_05 said:

“Society made black men believe that in order to be happy make women happy which it's shouldn't be like that, make yourself happy Gents, put yourself 1st, let her meet a happy man who know his worth, don't invest kwingane yakomunye umuzi okudlul wena.”

@BlackChina_SA said:

“The best thing about losing yourself is that you come back wiser and stronger.”

@justnyoo said:

“Almost every one of us as men we willing to leave family and friends to please a woman. Is it wrong? Is it right? I don't know, personal choice that one.”

@justChinks

is that you can never satisfy a woman unless she has decided to be satisfied. Ridiculous no it's not”

@Sokwalisa_Nonku said:

