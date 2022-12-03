Just because a man or woman has a ring on their finger does not mean they are off limits, apparently

Twitter user @ArtielM shared a picture of a group of married on a night out, wondering what they got up to

Some Mzansi peeps felt these men were up to no good, while a few hoped they were good to their wives

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While being married should mean being respectful and faithful… it is not always like that. So, when married men flaunted their wedding rings on a night out, some Mzansi peeps felt it meant nothing as that ring doesn’t stop many men.

Many Mzansi people do not trust married men on a night out, even with wedding rings on their fingers. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

There is a belief that some women are more motivated when they see a man is married, which has many people still worried about their spouse on a night out.

Twitter user @ArtielM shared a picture of a group of married men holding drinks and showing off their wedding rings. Sis asked the people of Mzansi what this meant to them.

“What do you know about this gang”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The people of Mzansi share mixed feelings about the married men on a night out

While some were hopeful and gave the men the benefit of the doubt, others claimed these men were the best liars. Shame marriage really doesn’t hold the sacredness it used to.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@WayShembe said:

“I'm staying because of the kids, I don't even eat her food, things are complicated meanwhile wifey is three months pregnant with baby number three.”

@GladTmz said:

“I think women are naturally jealous of those who are married, I mean even from a tweet it's clear that, that's a fake smile and you all entertain their husbands just to spite the wife and prove yourselves right. But I guess it's the husband's fault right lad.”

@johny_theblessd said:

“This gang love their wives.”

@Ayanda_mthatha said:

“I wish I met you before my wife ”

@Majos_MJ said:

“Very loyal to their wives and never let their lies make you think they'll leave their families for you ”

Video of men running in mud gets Mzansi males excited, claim this is what happens when women are not around

In related news, Briefly News reported that boys will be boys, even if they are over the age of 30. A video showing a group of grown men having a race in the mud got many Mzansi guys excited.

Men and women, for the most part, find different things enjoyable. Chasing your friend while tripping in mud wouldn’t be the first option for a girls’ day, but for men, it is on the top of their lists.

Twitter user @sethuwamajwe1 shared the video of the grown men running, slipping and sliding in mud. While it looks fun, we can’t lie, watching is good enough for most.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News