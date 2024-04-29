World Cup winner Handre Pollard celebrated the birth of his son Hunter on Thursday, 25 April 2024

Pollard and his wife, Marise, announced the arrival of the baby Bok via the world champion’s Instagram account

Local rugby fans welcomed Palloard’s first child as the flyhalf joins the likes of Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth as Bok parents

World champion Handre Pollard is a proud new father. Image: David Rogers / Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Handre Pollard has joined the list of proud Bok fathers after the arrival of his son, Hunter, on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

While the Bok flyhalf celebrates his first child, he can seek advice from fellow Bok fathers Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi, who can attest to how demanding fatherhood is.

Handre and Marise Pollard celebrate their son's birth

The couple announced the birth of their son, Hunter, via Instagram:

Marise Pollard, Handre's wife, said:

"Hunter André Pollard Our biggest blessing & Greatest love. 25 April 2024 | 3.6kg | 52cm."

Pollard, who turned 30 in March, will spend as much time as possible with his new baby before preparations begin for the Bok's international tour begins on Saturday, 22 June, against Wales.

Fans welcome Hunter Pollard

Local rugby fans took to social media to celebrate the birth of Pollard's son, who fans already back to fill his father's boot.

Dsco20 is happy:

"Springbok got a baby!!"

DJ Shoes Music admires Pollard:

"Aaah! I was watching Chasing the Sun, part one. What a lovely fellow, congratulations my guy."

Marksman_SS is proud:

"The man scores everywhere; you can be sure about that."

Baby Boy sees the future:

"Springbok flyhalf for 2043 is sorted."

DollarBoy wants Hunter on the field:

"Give that boy some six-grip boots. Let's get it rolling."

