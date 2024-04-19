Bok skipper Siya Kolisi has been named in the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2024 after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Kolisi said he felt honoured to be on the list and thanked everybody who has helped him during his career

Celebrities from around the world showed their admiration for the two-time Rugby World Cup champion

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi has been honoured by Time magazine. Image: Julian Finney/ David Rogers

Siya Kolisi is a father of two children, a two-time world champion and is now one of the most influential people in the world.

The Bok skipper, who is recovering from injury, was honoured after being named in the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2024 on Friday, 19 April 2024.

Siya Kolisi said the latest accolade humbles him

Kolisi took to his Instagram page to announce his latest achievement:

Kolisi, who will step down as Bok skipper ahead of international matches in July, said:

"This recognition isn’t just for me; it reflects the numerous individuals and communities who have poured into me and shaped me to be the person I am and am becoming. I look forward to getting my hands on the TIME100 issue when it’s released on Friday."

Worldwide celebrities applaud Kolisi

After Kolisi was named on the annual list, celebrities worldwide took to social media to praise the Bok flanker.

English adventurer Bear Grylls congratulated Siya:

"Awesome Siya "

Australian tennis star Matt Ebden backed his friend:

"Well done mate "

Local fan Jackie Davids said:

"Our legendary Captain Siya, an example to many. Be proud, Siya. We are. Congratulations! ❤️"

Hollywood actress Lesley-Ann Brandt showed her roots:

"Our Captain!! "

Gagasi FM presenter Siyabonga Madida admires Siya:

"True definition of Black and Gold "

Siya Kolisi has famous friends

