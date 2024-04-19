Bok skipper Siya Kolisi pleaded for his wife Rachel to come back home after sharing a picture of his children with tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas

Rachel is currently in South Africa representing the Kolisi Foundation, leaving the world champion to tackle fatherhood on his own

Fans showed their love for the flanker as they described him as a great leader both on and off the field

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is begging for help as he looks after his kids. Image: Sydney Seshibedi / Paul Harding

Siya Kolisi begged his wife Rachel to return home after she travelled to South Africa to represent the Kolisi Foundation, leaving the Bok skipper alone to care for their two children.

The two-time Rugby World Cup champion has been looking after his children while recovering from an ankle injury he picked up while playing for French side Racing 92.

Siya Kolisi asks for help

Kolisi asked for Rachel to come home on his Instagram page:

Kolisi said:

"Week with these two ❤️@rachelkolisi, you can come back anytime now."

The Bok skipper asked for help in a post with tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas, who added his name to the list of Kolisi's sporting friends alongside Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Fans applaud Kolisi

Local fans love it when Kolisi shares pictures of his family, and they took to social media to support the world champion as he handles his kids alone.

Beverley Ledwaba says Kolisi is a super good father:

"You get the best dad award, too."

Nokuthula Dindi said Kolisi is doing a good job:

"They look very happy, though, dada!"

Pieter Schoeman admires Siya's parenting skills:

"You make us proud! Awesome, Siya!"

Tharina Cronje backs Kolisi:

"We think you are doing great. Remember, @rachelkolisi also cuts the lawn whilst you are away!"

Mel Klein2 gave Kolisi advice:

"No hood like fatherhood."

Siya Kolisi accepts stepping down as Bok skipper

As reported by Briefly News, Siya Kolisi is looking to the future as he accepts that he will lose the captain's armband for the world champions.

The Bok skipper said he knew coach Rassie Erasmus would look for a new captain after he moved to France to play for Racing 92.

