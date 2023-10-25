In a funny video that’s been making the rounds, a slightly tipsy lady wearing a Springboks jersey accidentally found herself in an awkward situation

In the clip, instead of cheering for the Bokke, she shouted for the All Blacks, the New Zealand rugby team

South Africans could not stop laughing at the video, and many said that the All Blacks were the only team they would not mind losing to

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A tipsy lady cheers for All Blacks instead of the Springboks in the video. Images: @the.waters.life

Source: TikTok

In a hilarious moment caught on video, a slightly tipsy lady wearing a Springboks jersey accidentally found herself cheering for the All Blacks.

Woman cheers for All Blacks

The incident was caught on video and shared by TikTok user @the.waters.life on her page. The mishap has left South Africans in stitches, with more than 392K views and thousands of reshares on the clip.

The video showcases a spirited woman passionately watching a rugby match. However, the lady in the Springboks jersey, carried away by the excitement and perhaps one too many drinks, mistakenly shouted her support for the wrong team, the All Blacks. She soon realised her mistake.

Watch the video below:

SA in stitches over TikTok video

The unexpected and humourous mix-up was met with laughter from everyone who watched it. The video quickly went viral in a country known for its passionate rugby fans.

South Africans couldn’t get enough of the lady’s accidental allegiance switch. People shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@Shak joked:

"Me next week, the only team I don’t mind losing to!"

@Matt_Yes_Sir shared:

"Me whenever the Bokke aren't playing."

@ChrisBlik. commented:

"Am I the only one who saw the guy in the background turn his head in disbelief."

@Laurene☆8 laughed:

"Drunk actions are sober thoughts."

@Magz Leila Tangiiti said:

"We have a week to fully convert her."

SA relieved as Springboks to wear green and gold uniform

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about the Springboks who don traditional green and gold colours, while New Zealand will wear their all-black uniform during their Rugby World Cup finals clash.

World Rugby made the announcement, and South Africans rejoiced.

Netizens pointed out that the uniform was better than the ‘Checkers’ uniform in which they played the first match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News