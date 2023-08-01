Prince Kaybee open up a chat with his followers on Twitter to talk about his dark past

The award-winning DJ spoke about how cheating took over his life and how he overcame it

Prince Kaybee and his baby mama Zola Mhlongo's cheating relationship has not been stranger to gossip blogs

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Prince Kaybee confessed to his fans on social media about a bad habit that he has since come to kick to the curb.

Prince Kaybee opened up to his following on Twitter about his cheating history with his baby mama, Zola Mhlongo. Images: @princekaybee_sa @nkanyisonqhome

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee admits to serial cheating on social media

The Charlotte hitmaker wrote a post to his followers in a Twitter post about the effect of cheating. He explained that it surprisingly ate him more than the victim. This is what he said:

"As someone who has cheated before, one person I couldn’t fool was myself, the self- distraction really came by manipulating the truth to suit myself. Those are really the dark days gents, trust."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is the post below:

He has been in his feels as he wrote a post on Threads captioned:

"Forgive yourself for all your mistakes and learn, self-pity is the last thing you should be doing."

He reposted the post on Instagram:

Social media reacts to Prince Kaybee's cheating allegations

His followers responded to the posts in which he engaged. This is what was said:

@Gomza49263288M said:

"Taking accountability is the first step to reconciliation, healing and change. Which is good Bro stay strong and prayer with your partner is key."

@jaybug1313 applauded:

"Welcome aboard soldier, you have chosen peace, this is when you know you mature mentally."

@katlego_moje weighed-in:

"One certainty with cheating is that you’ll always get caught I think cheating only works when u quit while u ahead .. but it always ends up in being caught and a relationship really struggles after the incident cos the cheater doesn’t want talk about it at length."

Mzansi applaud Zola Mhlongo cheats on Prince Kaybee

In another Briefly News report, social media followers praised Zola Mhlongo for settling the cheating score against her cheating lover.

The couple was the talk of Twitter streets when gossip blogger Musa Khawula rumoured that Zola was accused of cheating on the DJ and a family meeting had to be held.

The alleged cheating sparked applause from netizens who pointed out that Prince Kaybe was being served what he deserved.

He mourned the cheating with celibacy reports, but the couple remain in splitsville.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News