Prince Kaybee has shared with his fans that he will be releasing new music every month as a way to thank them for their support

He recently released a new song titled Cathedral which has received rave reviews from his fans

The music producer said in a video he appreciates and thanks his fans for their support and said they have a special place in his heart

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Prince Kaybee gave a special shoutout to his fans for the support they have given him in his music journey. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee is overwhelmed by the love and support he has received throughout his career.

Just recently, he took some time to show his fans love for still sticking by him as he embarked on a new music journey.

Prince Kaybee appreciates his supporters, says they have a special place in his heart: "You guys are in my heart"

According to TshisaLIVE, Kaybee said he will release new music and hopes the support will be as extensive as it already is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He recently released a new single, Cathedral and has received immense support from his fans.

“Wassup world! I just wanted to say I see the love, I see the love, the overwhelming support for the new song titled Cathedral. I really appreciate you guys for being there for me on this new journey."

Prince Kaybee plans to release new music every month

Kaybee said he will release new music monthly from now on and hopes to receive the same amount of support in the future.

"It's a new single every month, I hope you guys enjoy the music. I'll come on here every now and then and show my gratitude. You guys have been so good to me and my music for a very long time, and I really appreciate it. I know I don't say it enough, but you guys are in my heart. Enjoy the music, thank you!”

Fans had this to say to Prince:

@kanya_kb said:

"The Prince himself had spoken. We love, and we’ll always support."

@tumi_Phefo said:

"Kanti when are you boxing Shotpan?"

@DumisaniBhengu2 said:

"We appreciate you."

@Mogoroshi28 shared:

"Awesome track grootmaan."

@Ed_UberDriver said:

"Bro we appreciate you more than you know."

Critics troll Prince Kaybee after the release of Music Theory, advise him to do Amapiano

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kaybee got trolled by some music lovers following the release of Music Theory.

Some urged Kaybee to turn to Amapiano, saying he needed to adapt and change with the times.

The DJ said he would never switch to do Amapiano because he no longer makes music to survive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News