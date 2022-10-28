South African famous DJ Prince Kaybee has revealed on his social media account that he is a celibate man

The shocking news fueled speculation that he had ended it all with his baby mama Zola Mhlongo

Prince Kaybee has fueled the rumours for the second time after the last time he weighed in on breakups and left Mzansi peeps with questions about his relationship

Prince Kaybee has revealed that he's now celibate.

Prince Kaybee has fueled speculation that he has ended his relationship with his baby mama Zola.

Taking to Twitter recently, Prince Kaybe shared with his followers that he's now celibate.

"What a time to be celibate."

While many people could have simply ignored the post, with all of the rumours surrounding his romantic relationship with Zola, it only added fuel to the fire.

Prince Kaybee sparks breakup rumours

The rumours, according to ZAlebs, were started by Prince Kaybee himself. Apparently, his thoughts on breakups, which he shared on social media, piqued the interest of online users.

According to reports, Prince Kaybee stated that relationships do not fail but rather end. He explained why he believed so, and many people agreed with him. However, ZAlebs reports that some people misinterpreted that as an indication that the famous DJ had broken up with his baby mama.

South Africans may have appeared to be reaching at the time, but some felt the question was valid given Prince Kaybee's poor relationship record.

Last year, Prince Kaybee was involved in a cheating scandal. Kaybee was even forced to apologise to his family and girlfriend for embarrassment publicly. That came after the other party leaked a screenshot of their conversations and an explicit photograph of the talented DJ.

Prince Kaybee's son, Milani, celebrated his birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee and his bae Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo celebrated their son Milani's birthday on the 20th of October 2022.

Mhlongo took to Instagram to write a heartfelt letter to her and Prince Kaybee's miracle baby. Milani is referred to as a miracle child by Zola because he did not remain in the womb for the full nine months. According to the viral post, she gave birth to the bundle of joy at 7 months. Milani is only supposed to be 10 months old, but it seems like he couldn't wait to start making his presence known in the world.

Of course, Mzansi celebrities were spotted in the comments section. They wished the cute baby a happy birthday and exclaimed how adorable he was in the three snaps Prince Kaybee's bae shared.

