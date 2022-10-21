Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo, Prince Kaybee's baby mama, recently took to Instagram to wish their son Milani a happy birthday

The adoring mother wrote a lengthy sweet message to Milani and even revealed his amazing birth story

South African celebrities have flocked to the post to wish the little cutie a happy birthday

Prince Kaybee and his bae Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo celebrated their son, Milani's, birthday on the 20 of October 2022.

Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo have written a sweet letter to their son Milani for his first birthday. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Mhlongo took to Instagram to write a heartfelt letter to her and Prince Kaybee's miracle baby. Milani is referred to as a miracle child by Zola because he did not remain in the womb for the full nine months. She gave birth to the bundle of joy at 7 months, according to the viral post. Milani is only supposed to be 10 months old, but it seems like he couldn't wait to start making his presence known in the world.

Zola wrote these heartwarming words to her son:

"Birthed at 7 months you have conquered and showed your resilience. You had the ability to unconsciously instill faith in me and you completely changed me for the better and made me stronger...Mmino Milani, you are one of a kind my baba. I am incredibly proud of you, but most of all I give thanks to God for showing his grace in our lives."

Zola Mhlongo posted the following post on Instagram:

South African celebs wish Milani a happy birthday

Of course, Mzansi celebrities were spotted in the comments section. They wished the cute baby a happy birthday and exclaimed how adorable he was in the three snaps Prince Kaybee's bae shared.

Here's what the familiar celebrities who commented said:

@lindah_majola said:

"The most beautiful baby. Happy Birthday, mshana kaMalume ❤️"

@itsgugugumede wrote:

"OMG cutie!! Happy birthday big boy "

@millymashile shared:

"Oh, he’s so cute Happy Birthday handsome little one"

@mrsannbition posted:

"Awhhh Happy Birthday Nana "

@londie_london_official replied:

"Happy birthday, boy boy "

@mazulurealsoulsa commented:

"Happy birthday my cutie little prince.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@mabusilicious also said:

"Happy blessed birthday lil man . May the almighty protect you always ❤️"

@djhappygalsa added:

"So cute nzeee happy birthday "

Source: Briefly News