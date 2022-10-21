Gogo Maweni has returned to social media, irking netizens with her highly questionable posts about her desire to grow her Ubungoma

The Izangoma Zodumo star revealed that she recently travelled to Malawi to improve her witchcraft skills

Mzansi people were not interested in the posts and quickly called out Gogo Maweni, telling her she should not be proud of being a witch

Gogo Maweni is unconcerned about the trolls who have been targetting her since she proudly revealed that she practises witchcraft. Although witchcraft is frowned upon in the South African black community, the famous Sangoma always makes it clear to her followers that she doesn't care what they think about her decisions.

Taking to Twitter, the Izangoma Zodumo star shared a throwback photo of herself and an elderly woman who is thought to be Malawian due to Maweni's caption. Gogo Maweni proudly shared in the caption that she was in Malawi gaining much-needed knowledge for her witchcraft journey.

On Twitter, Gogo Maweni shared the following trending pic:

"Throwback Malawi Witchcraft knowledge ❤️✌ #maweni"

Gogo Maweni slammed by South Africans

Naturally, because Maweni is not a fan favourite on social media due to her questionable posts, the star was lambasted. Many people are perplexed as to why she proudly displays her desire to bewitch people. Others are afraid that if they say too much, Maweni will curse them.

@SibusisoTede said:

"Yhoo yhooo yhoo saphela Nkosiyami kyoze kube nini (Will we ever get peace from you)"

@WamuhleBiyela wrote:

"Manje uhlekani? Ubuthakathi is no joke, and you wear it that hat with pride Satan."

@Spikiri245 shared:

"How about healing people instead of focusing on glorifying bewitching people...wa tena!! Sies!"

@djthamzasa posted:

"It's very painful that there are some women who have kids but admire witchcraft while we have an issue of kids that are brutally killed and they take their body parts for such witchcraft I hate it."

@Rodney30021801 replied:

"You're proud of rubbish shame..... "

@Real_KingSfiso commented:

"Isgcino Nizobulala nina (You will end up killing us.)"

@LujahHalleThor also said:

"Whatever bad you do will come back to haunt you."

@dahles6 also shared:

"Karma will deal with you."

@NOCOFFE5 added:

"How can you be so proud of terrorising people through witchcraft?"

