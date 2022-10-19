Gogo Maweni shared a video of her new pet, and South African netizens could not stop raving about it

The reality star sangoma showed off the snake she bought in a clip that made the rounds on social media

Twitter users were merciless as they reacted to Maweni, who many already think is involved in the supernatural

Gogo Maweni's latest stunt, owning a snake, has people convinced of her superpowers. The reality star was excited about her latest purchase and gave tweeps a peek at her reptile companion.

Gogo Maweni's new pet snake inspired jokes from netizens who tried to make sense of why she needed it. Image: Instagram/@dr_maweni

The reality star has been accused of bewitching people, and her reptile friend has more netizens suspicious. Maweni's video had Twitter abuzz as online users reacted.

Gogo Maweni has Mzansi taken aback with snake pet

Gogo Maweni shared a video of her cobra in it is box. Maweni marvelled at her snake in the clip and wondered what to name it. A voice in the background of the video says that he loves that the reptile is venomous.

Netizens commented their two cents on the video. Many peeps had jokes, and some asked Gogo to touch the snake and prove it was really hers. The video got many reactions from netizens, wondering what she would do with it.

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 commented:

"How about you start using this witchcraft to end load shedding."

@bigbabyyykuti commented:

"Inorutsa mari here? [Does it vomit money?]"

@Zack_here commented:

"What are you doing with those things? Why do you need them?"

@SanphuSA commented:

"Gogo, Please kiss it. I want to see something."

@wwwandyaya838 commented:

"Now I believe when they say iinyoka ziyazwana.[ Snakes understand eachother]"

