Gogo Maweni has allegedly admitted using muthi to destroy her ex-boyfriend Thabo Rakhale's successful career at Orlando Pirates

The reality TV star and celeb sangoma was a guest on Gigi Lamayne's podcast Point of View when she apparently made the revelation

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Gogo Maweni's claims with many accusing her of practising witchcraft on all her men

Gogo Maweni has apparently admitted using muthi on Orlando Pirates player Thabo Rakhale. The celeb sangoma was a guest on the latest episode of Gigi Lamayne's podcast, Point of View.

Gogo Maweni apparently admitted to using muthi on Orlando Pirates player Thabo Rakhale. Image: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni allegedly told Gigi that she's the one who ended her ex-boyfriend's career at the top PSL side. One tweep took to Twitter to let Mzansi know what the reality TV star said on Gigi's show. The peep said:

"Gogo Maweni admitted on Gigi Lamayne 's podcast that she used muthi to end ex-boyfriend Thabo Rakhale's soccer career at Orlando Pirates."

While others shared the link to the YouTube show, some people accused Gogo Maweni if practising witchcraft.

@ndivhu25 commented:

"This is witchcraft."

@Tammmmy_27 wrote:

"Before you respond... please analyse the situation. The soccer player was 32 come on guys."

@MashabaZikara said:

"The guts to say it in Public. This Gogo Maweni deserve jail."

@GaboDisa commented:

"She says 'Thabo Rakhale's career at Orlando Pirates'. Thabo Rakhale is 32, he was not 32 at Pirates."

@Nkosiyabesuthu wrote:

"Umthakathi wanting to take credit for into engekho… the guy has been a professional soccer player for over 10 years, 5 of those were in Orlando Pirates which was the longest period he spent in 1 team in his career yet. Uyasangana logogo wenu."

@felenganeni said:

"So basically she admitted ukuth uwumthakathi."

@thatswaziguy added:

"Gogo Maweni wants people to believe she got super powers . Thabo Rakhale is 32 and most of the his peers are struggling as he is."

