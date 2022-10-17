DJ Shimza has taken to social media to post a clip of a trickster who was showing off his unbelievable skills in a game of cards

In the video doing the rounds online, the young man warns people not to bet their money on the the game because they'll never win

DJ Shimza's fans couldn't believe their eyes and some hilariously shared that they gent is using witchcraft to play cards

DJ Shimza has taken to his timeline to share a video of a Johannesburg scam. In the clip, a young man shows off how he tricks people in a card game.

Shimza posted a video of a trickster showing off his skills. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

In the clip that was first shared on TikTok, the gent warns people to avoid playing the game because they'll never win. DJ Shimza took to Twitter and re-posted the clip. The star captioned his post:

"Jeez."

Peeps took to the world-renowned DJ's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the trickster. Many couldn't believe their eyes.

@MideastFamily wrote:

"What did I just watch."

@RealSediisSA said:

"Witchcraft."

@Anele_Godze commented:

"Those cards are special cards, they are only used for tricks. As you scratch them they change to a different cards that's why you will never win."

@riggy_renda wrote:

"The secret of this game is that you should always avoid playing this game, you will never win."

@lane__________ said:

"How the hell is he doing it."

@LukaLukwesh added:

"Was trying to focus on the queen mara wow."

DJ Shimza rocks sold-out show in New York

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza rocked a sold-out show in Brooklyn, New York. The South African dance nusic producer took to social media to post pics of himself living it up in The Big Apple before he made New Yorkers get down all night.

DJ Shimza played at a packed New York venue for the first time in his life over the weekend. The club DJ posted snaps of the hip and happening party on his timeline. The star captioned his Instagram post:

"My first ever show in Brooklyn New York. Thank you to everyone that came through, it was a special show for me and I hope it was as special for you. See you again soon #ShimzaOnTour #NeverMissAShimzaParty."

