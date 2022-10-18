DJ Lamiez wrote a heartfelt message to her mother after winning two awards at the Basadi In Music Awards ceremony

According to the viral post, Lamiez's mother was instrumental in shaping the beauty's career, which is now deserving of major awards

Mzansi celebrities and netizens have flocked to the TV host's comments section to gush about the lengthy sweet letter

Lamiez Holworthy took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message to her mother, who has been supportive of her DJing career.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has written a sweet letter to her mom after winning two awards at BIMA. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

She took to social media shortly after winning DJ of the Year and Music TV Presenter of the Year at the Basadi In Music Awards.

Lamiez reflected on the hard work she put in to achieve success in her trending post. Her mother appears to have been the most prominent in her thoughts.

The LIVE Amp host also revealed how her mother used to make sacrifices just to get her all of the necessary DJing equipment.

"I owe both awards to my mother. My mom who believed in me when this was all just a dream, who took money meant to pay the electricity bill and bought me headphones when I just started out."

Lamiez Holworthy shared the following heartwarming post on Instagram:

South African celebs and netizens react to the heartwarming letter

@bouwercarol said:

"This is so beautiful. You work so hard and are so talented. Thank you Mom for being a firm set of shoulders. Well done Lamiez❤️"

@djzinhle shared:

"Congratulations to you. We are grateful for mom. ❤️"

@chef_nti posted:

"We are grateful for mom. Our very own Kris Jenner. CONGRATULATIONS!! You work hard. This is well deserved ❤️❤️❤️"

@ttmbha replied:

"You deserve it all ❤️❤️"

@ladytajae commented:

"Awww well deserved. Always love to hear a good backstory…. ❤️❤️❤️"

@lrtsbikiniblog wrote:

"You have a good ear for music. It’s out of this world. Your drive and fam’s support made all this possible. Congratulations my Queen well deserved "

@mukie.amu also said:

"Humble beginnings, 101% support, God, and faith. Congratulations lady well deserved "

@pretty_lender.sa adde:

"Somebody is chopping onions❤️I love this for you, well deserved."

Lerato Kganyago wins two major awards at the Basadi Inaugural Music Awards ceremony

Briefly News previously reported that Lerato Kganyago took home the top prize at the Basadi In Music Awards. The lavish ceremony, which took place on 15 October 2022 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, honoured great artists such as Kganyago.

The well-known media personality was nominated in three categories, according to reports: Entertainment Radio DJ of the Year, Mosadi In Business Achievement Award, and DJ of the Year. She did, however, win two awards and was ultimately defeated by Lamiez Holworthy for DJ of the Year.

The awards come after the Metro FM radio show host's entire career was scrutinised by the public. Many referred to her as a Bonang Matheba copycat. Musa Khawula, a controversial Twitter blogger, dubbed the stunner "Bonang Lite."

Source: Briefly News