Shadricch Vikilahle, a South African man with stellar academic results, was forced to drop out of Wits University due to financial constraints

Shadricch is currently working as a security guard while he figures out how to continue his education

South Africans have reacted to Shadricch's story with messages of support and encouragement

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A young South African man took to social media to share how his life plans took an unexpected turn when he could no longer afford to be a Wits University student.

A man became a security guard after being financially excluded from Wits. /Image:@shadricch/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man shows how he was forced to be a Wits dropout

In a video posted on TikTok, Shadricch Vikilahle shows his matric certificate with stellar academic results before showing his proof of registration at Wits for his first year of studies.

Shadricch goes on to show an email received from the school showing how he was financially excluded after being denied funding to continue his studies in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to CareersPortal, the financial exclusion of students prevents them from continuing their qualification, obtaining their degree, and graduating and could impact on their ability to secure employment.

Shadricch is currently a security guard as he works on picking up the pieces and working towards a brighter future.

"The mighty has fallen. But he shall rise again," he wrote in the video.

South Africans react to the video with encouraging messages

Many compassionate netizens sympathised with Shadricch and responded with encouraging words as they motivated him to not give up based on the financial obstacle he's faced.

user9970590782407 replied:

"My brother, apply to other Universities. You will definitely get accepted."

Anathikate02.wrote:

"The fact that you didn't sit down after this, you had to take any job opportunity regardless shows your potential nokungayekeleli kwakho ."

Nkosinathi said:

"This life has no balance."

Lisa Mkhize wrote:

"Uzovuka Futhi bhuti wami. Khululeka. Ungalilahli ithemba and never stop trying."

Teboooogo commented:

"You'll bounce back."

mbalenhle.zibani replied:

"Uyasebenza, my brother, don't say you have fallen. Impilo is an obstacle course. Continue playing the game."

KeletsoMoeketsi commented:

"Do BEd and manje ka Maths and something else you will get a job instantly after or before graduation. Life ae felle daar mei Bra just hold on ."

Shoprite worker shows house she and hubby in security business built

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lady left people inspired after showing the house she was able to build. The lady's clip of her two-story home had people in awe.

People were amazed that she was able to make progress on a huge building project while working at Shoprite and her husband in the security field. Netizens commented on the clip and were divided about how they did it.

One video on TikTok shows that the Shoprite employee and hubby who works in security built a big house and got over 100 000 likes. The couple's home is yet to be completed, and it will be a two-storey mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News