A woman from Uganda impressed social media users with a TikTok video of her herding Ankole cattle

Netizens from across the world were amazed by the majestic-looking cattle with giant white horns

But people from Mzansi linked the viral clip with President Cyril Ramaphosa's notorious love for the breed of cattle

A video of a woman herding Ankole cattle went viral. Image: @estellakaz

Source: TikTok

A lady from Uganda really caught the internet's eye with a video of an Ankole herd.

The cows are all the rage because they've got these huge white horns, giving them a distinct look.

TikTokkers marvel at Ankole cattle

People were going gaga over these majestic cattle. They even started making wild guesses about how rich the woman must be. You see, Ankole cattle are basically the Lamborghinis of the cow world.

South African netizens joined the chat about the viral TikTok video. The fancy cows instantly reminded them of President Cyril Ramaphosa who has a soft spot for the rare breed. Apparently, he sometimes has auctions for these bad boys at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Ankole TikTok video goes viral

Now, this lady's TikTok video posted on the account @estellakazi two days ago blew up big time. At the moment it has surpassed over 3 million views.

Watch the video below:

Ankole herd get netizens talking

Check out some of the comments below:

@mocash101_ commented:

"Ramaphosa must not see this."

@D.Liss said:

"I believe you're a billionaire now. I thought it was only Ramaphosa having those."

@tellym60 mentioned:

"People are rich out there, Ramaphosa will smile when seeing this video."

@ruthbirungi398 posted:

"Dear if you can give me just one I will always pray for you."

@dayz6963 asked:

"Are you Ramaphosa's girlfriend? "

@user5608019813913 stated:

"Then people were making noise when Ramaphosa bought one of these. Look at this heard wow."

@frankluc660 added:

"Wow, awesome beautiful queen.❤️Good job."

@mwesigwa376 noted:

"I would like to buy 2 of the same breed can you please sell them to me."

