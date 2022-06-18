The auction at President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm was a resounding success with R20 million changing hands

One of the biggest sales was an anklole heifer, Culumus, which sold for R1.65 million, over twice as much as Ramaphosa bull

The event was closed to the media and 16 breeders gathered to sell their stock with over 60 lots auctioned off at the event

POLOKWANE - President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm was the scene of a high-stakes auction where millions of rands changed hands as 16 breeders sold semen, embryos and cattle.

The president sold a heifer, a bull, for R650 000 which sounds like a lot, however, another bull named Culumus was sold for a whopping R1.65 million.

A prized ankole bull sold for R1.65 million at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. Photo credit: Cyril Ramaphosa, Veewinkel

The auction was closed to the media and over 60 lots were auctioned, not all of them were ankole cattle according to EWN.

Ramaphosa was one of 16 breeders at the auction where R20 million changed hands. Another bull called Dollar sold for R1 million according to the auction house Veewinkel.

This is the same farm where Ramaphosa allegedly had millions of dollars hidden under mattresses and sofa. It was also the scene of a crime when a burglary took place in 2020 where $4 million was allegedly stolen.

The Citizen reported that ankole can fetch anything between R100 000 to R3 million at an auction in South Africa.

Phala Phala farm theft: Namibian police accuse SA authorities of not cooperating

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg: South African authorities have allegedly failed to cooperate with Namibian police who are investigating the Phala Phala farm case. Millions of dollars were apparently stolen at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.

Namibian President Hage Geingob reportedly assisted Ramaphosa in arresting the suspects who fled to Namibia following the crime but now the case has seemingly hit a dead end.

SABC News reports that said Namibian cops made a formal request through the Ministry of Justice to confirm whether a crime was registered in Mzansi. Namibian authorities claim they cancelled the matter after they received no response from South African authorities.

EWN reports that Namibian police have now cancelled a preservation order of assets suspected to have been purchased with funds stolen the farm.

