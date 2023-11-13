DJ Cyan Boujee sparked a viral trend by participating in the #ceilingchallenge, where participants stick their phones to the ceiling and dance

The video garnered mixed reactions, with some praising her and others criticizing her for not letting those with "real bums" join

Despite the controversy, the challenge gained significant attention on social media, breaking the internet and prompting discussions about beauty standards

Controversial South African socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee had the streets wilding when she joined the viral ceiling challenge.

Cyan Boujee had Mzansi talking after joining the Ceiling Challenge.

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee's Ceiling Challenge video trends

Social media has been going crazy because of the new challenge that has been making rounds. Ladies from all walks of life have joined the trend where they stick their phones to the ceiling using tape and record themselves getting down.

Cyan Boujee did not want to miss out on the fun challenge. The star's video got several reactions soon after she posted it. Popular entertainment blog MDN News also shared the video on X, causing Mzansi to share mixed reactions. The post's caption read:

"Cyan Boujee join the #ceilingchallenge"

Cyan Boujee's video breaks the internet

Social media users couldn't get enough of the star's video. Many said she won the challenge. However, others said she could have let the gurls with real bums join the challenge because her BBL was not giving.

@siya_israel said:

Its got that thing that so and so cannot separate from it.

@motholoteboho1 wrote:

"The only thing I am thinking about is PrinceKaybee."

@Buju_boo added:

"She is very pretty. But that bbl can't jiggle."

@Thato_Kolisi added:

"She’s late and gave us nothing."

@Sifisov1 noted:

"Yoh this is going to trend."

Cyan Boujee’s DJing skills critiqued

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee recently went out to a gig where she rocked the crowd behind the decks. The popular influencer, having recently landed in a sticky situation with Price Kaybee, had club-goers dancing as she dropped her tunes.

Social media users were left unimpressed by her skills on the decks while others praised Cyan for honing her craft and improving.

