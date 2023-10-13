Radio host and DJ Lerato Kganyago responded to a tweet that bashed her online

The Twitter user said Lerato Kgyanyago shared an inappropriate video of herself while doing a promo

The Metro FM DJ also pointed out that the blogger's post is idiotic

Lerato Kganyago addressed a blogger who trashed her. Image: @leratokganyago

Never mess with Lerato Kganyago cause she will give you what you give her.

Lerato Kganyago claps back at blogger

Once again, the Metro FM DJ finds herself at the centre of controversy. Lerato has been making headlines quite a lot of times. The star went viral after she opened up about why she is still posting about 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa even after she removed herself as a member.

The star also trended after discovering that her husband, Thami, is in an eviction drama with his landlords.

Recently, the star clapped back to a tweet that was made about her looking inappropriate whilst recording a clip by a blogger @jozitube.

The blogger tweeted:

"Enough about Dr Matthew, Lerato Kganyago posted a video of her man digging under her skirt. She says, “it’s weird here,” but still thinks it’s nice to post. That’s weird, even more so because she doesn’t want people to see her hubby."

In response Lerato Kganyago said:

"LOL, you think insinuating that I would post something so irresponsible on such a positive post is not idiotic?! 2 I OWN FLUTTER & OTAREL, my stuff NEVER misses any salaries. You tried, though. But be blessed, my love."

Check out the post below:

Lerato Kganyago silences divorce rumours

Previously, City Press reported that Lerato Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlala, have reportedly called it quits. The Metro FM presenter slammed the claims on Twitter after a tweep aimed at her sports presenting skills and experience.

Twitter user @Anqobela tagged Lerato in a tweet saying she knows nothing about soccer but a lot about men. Lerato did not let this slide. She clapped back and told the troll to research and check her history with sports shows.

Lerato Kganyago Accuses Tebogo Thobejane of Taking Her Hubby

In another article, Briefly News reported that Lerato rubbed people the wrong way as she allegedly accused Tebogo Thobejane of snatching her husband.

A video made rounds on social media showing Lerato Kganyago blaming influencer Tebogo Thobejane for all the problems in her marriage. She added that she has recordings of Tebogo and her man two-timing her.

