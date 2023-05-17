Mondli Makhoba and Wiseman Mncube's bond extends beyond their professional lives, with Makhoba considering Mncube a true brother

Despite facing financial challenges and setbacks, Makhoba and Mncube motivated each other and remained resilient in pursuing their dreams

Makhoba's Instagram post expressing gratitude for their friendship garnered praise from fans and fellow actors, highlighting the power of genuine appreciation

Mondli Makhoba reflected on the journey he has been through with friend and fellow actor, Wiseman Mncube. Images: @wiseman_mncube, @mondlimakhoba

Source: Instagram

Deep in the world of celebrity, distinguishing between friends and foes can be a daunting task. For actor Mondli Makhoba, safeguarding his inner circle and nurturing longstanding friendships is paramount.

Mondli Makhoba reflects on his entertainment industry journey alongside Wiseman Mncube

According to TimesLIVE, Makhoba reflected on his enduring bond with SAFTA award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube, chronicling their shared experiences and unwavering support throughout their acting careers.

In an Instagram post, Makhoba wrote:

"You know him as an actor, @wiseman_mncube. To me, he is a brother. We met back in 2013 working in threatre show Amambazo Musica. We lived together in 2017 when I moved to Johannesburg to do Isithembiso (he gave me accommodation).

"There are a lot of things we did, and done to us, one of them things is that we were robbed R10k. We lost the money, but us losing the money came with a realisation that our friendship was deeper than we thought.

"We started motivating each other, walking back to being homeless. But God sent an angel for us to give us accommodation."

The post moved Wiseman who responded in kind

Reacting to the post, Wiseman wrote:

"MfokaNsele yini kodwa yini ngoba angikhali Hahaha. We were at one point jobless moneyless foodless but we filled our spirit with positive energy saying that it was just a phase that we are going through and we are going to make it big.

"Look at us now . Ngyabonga bhuti Omdala and that’s just 1 percent of what we went through. Our path crossed for a reason bhuti. I appreciate you bhuti Omdala kakhulu bhuti. Unkulunkulu nedlozi likugcine nje Joko."

The heartfelt message was met with praise from adoring fans of the two thespians.

@hlengi_thipe said:

"I love how uBhut’omdala always acknowledges his fellow brothers/actors. These appreciation posts are everything."

@gogodineondlanzi said:

"@mondlimakhoba your appreciation posts are so powerful you can incredible elder, leader, brother's keeper."

buhle_pearl said:

"The way you show appreciation for friends and colleagues is beautiful to witness."

@duncanskuva said:

"Amanga wodwa lawa owabhale la."

@actorspaces said:

"Beautiful!"

@lindough_rsa said:

"A hard-working gent I respect."

@davemdamaniac said:

"Never stop seeing the good in others. Bhuti I appreciate you man for your heart, you shall be blessed abundantly."

