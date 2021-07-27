Skeem Saam: Mzansi Stans Mantuli, Dieketseng Mnisi Praised for Her Acting Skills

Skeem Saam is one of Mzansi's favourite soap operas and Dieketseng Mnisi is one of the reasons

Social media users took to the internet to react to her amazing acting skills, she plays MaNtuli Seakamela in the show

A number of people think that Mnisi should win a SAFTA for her performance and some forget that she is acting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans love tuning into Skeem Saam and the soapie has become a fan favourite. One of the characters that have really stood out is MaNtuli played by Dieketseng Mnisi.

Social media users took to the internet on Tuesday to react to her latest performance and think she should receive far more praise for her performance.

Social media users are loving Dieketseng Mnisi's portrayal of MaNtuli on Skeem Saam. Photo credit: @OfficialSkeemSaam

Source: Facebook

Briefly News took to the internet to see what people had to say about MaNtuli Seakamela.

Social media users think Dieketseng Mnisi is going above and beyond

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@kamogeloobed_:

"You would even forget that MaNtuli is acting!! She’s amazing!!"

@FanGontse:

"MaNtuli Storyline is very raw."

@KATLEGO2305:

"Let's give Dieketseng Mnisi her flowers. She's a goat."

mokhethi_modise:

"It's Mantuli for me!! Give her the SAFTA and more already."

@Mphosssible:

"Sometimes I think Mantuli forgets that she’s acting because wow everything looks real."

@EricanSA:

"Let us appreciate MaNtuli, she is killing her role."

However, not everyone thought that her character is that great.

Koko Mantsha is alive and kicking after rumours of her death went viral

The internet was abuzz with rumours that Skeem Saam actress Koko Mantsha had passed away.

The rumours started after a Facebook post claimed that the popular actress had died. This is fake news that sparked unnecessary panic online.

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela took to the internet to clear up the confusion and made it clear that Mantsha is alive.

Mzansi falls in love with Skeem Saam’s Mmapitsi & Lizzy’s BBF relationship

Skeem Saam duo Mogau Motlhatswi and Amanda Manku have been confirmed to be best friends in real life, just as they are on the television show.

The two actresses, who play Mmapitsi and Lizzy in the SABC1 daily soap opera, melted public hearts after Amanda posted a romantic birthday post for her best friend forever (BFF), as reported by TimesLIVE.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za