Skeem Saam 's pair Mmapitsi and Lizzy are confirmed to be BFFs in real life after revealing the relationship online

The confirmation was made by Amanda Manku, who plays the character Elizabeth Thobakgale on Skeem Saam

Amanda wished an emotional happy birthday to Mogau Motlhatswi, who plays Mapitisi on the popular TV show

Skeem Saam duo Mogau Motlhatswi and Amanda Manku have been confirmed to be best friends in real life, just as they are on the television show.

Skeem Saam's Mmapitsi and Lizzy are best friends on and off camera. Image: @amanda_manku / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The two actresses, who play Mmapitsi and Lizzy in the SABC1 daily soap opera, melted public hearts after Amanda posted a romantic birthday post for her best friend forever (BFF), as reported by TimesLIVE.

Amanda took to Instagram to post on her account:

“There are friends who become family, and then there are friends who become a part of you.”

“I met Mogau, many years ago (I don't remember when). She was a big fan of mine and couldn't believe she met me. Fast forward to 2021. I really don't know how we got here but one thing I know is that she's a part of me. Literally, knows everything about me, it's scary.”

Amanda further took the moment to share a quick story about what probably cemented the duo’s bond as tight friends when Mogau went over to Limpopo when Amanda lost her grandmother.

“She was the first person I texted, when I was on my way to Limpopo after my mom and grandmother passed away. A couple of hours later, she joined me in Zebediela.

“Listen! I'll call Mogau and tell her I'm craving balsamic vinegar chips and sour sweets, and don't be mistaken, she will rock up with them. But besides all that, I appreciate her because we're so emotionally affixed, the heart to heart conversations we have are out of this world. Unfiltered.

"If there's one thing she instilled in me, is to be selfless. She's so selfless, without even trying, genuinely caring and loving.”

