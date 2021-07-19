Actress Nomsa Buthelezi Mourns Loss of Her Brother: "Nobody Checks Up on Me"

Actress Nomsa Buthelezi is mourning the loss of her brother and has complained that nobody checks on her during her hard times

The media personality shared snaps she took at her brother's funeral service, which was held recently

The TV presenter expressed that she took her time to post about the brother's death because she could not describe her pain at the time Lebo died

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi is mourning the loss of her brother. The media personality shared that Lebo passed away some time ago but she did not immediately post about it because she was in pain. She also said that nobody checks on her any more.

The actress said her brother's death shattered her, which is why she chose not to post about it immediately after it happened. The star expressed that she did not have words to describe her pain at the time of his passing.

Actress Nomsa Buthelezi is mourning the loss of her brother. Image: @nomsadiva

Source: Instagram

Nomsa finally took to Instagram on Sunday, 18 July to let her friends and fans know about Lebo's death. She shared snaps she took during the funeral and a pic of her late brother. The TV presenter captioned her post:

"I took time to post this because I didn't have words to describe my pain. The truth is guys I'm broken, I'm shattered. I have tried a lot of things to hide my pain. Our family lost a son, I have lost a brother. We are left to pick up the pieces. Rest in peace Lebo, we will miss your smile. Kubuhlungu ukuba yimi ngoba nobody checks up on me."

Mzansi celebs took to Nomsa's comment section to comfort her. Check out some of their comments below:

Innocent Sadiki said:

"Askies, Nomsa. May his soul rest in peace. It will be well. Praying for you."

Baby Cele wrote:

"Sending you love and strength my Queen."

Umbali Wethu commented:

"Condolences sis, to you and your family."

Salamina Mosese wrote:

"I'm sorry friend. Praying for your healing and comfort and peace."

Thobani Nzuza said:

"Deep condolences to you and your family."

Nay Maps added:

"I’m so sorry sis’wam, thinking about you."

