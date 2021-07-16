Tributes Pour in for Late Legendary Artist Pat Shange: "It's So Painful"

Tributes have continued to pour in for legendary musician Pat Shange following the confirmation of his death on Thursday, 15 July

Mzansi Disco music legend Pat Shange has passed away. Tributes have continued to pour in on social media following the musician's death.

The artist reportedly died on Tuesday, 13 July after a short sickness. The musician was popular back in the 80s when he dropped hits such as Sweet Mama and Casanova.

Tributes have continued to pour in for late legendary artist Pat Shange (Left). Image: @arthurmafokate

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that Pat's childhood friend, Hendry Galela, confirmed the news on Jozi FM on Thursday, 15 July. The South African Music Awards also took to Facebook to share the news of the star's death. The SAMAs wrote:

"It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the passing on of legendary musician, Pat Shange. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fans. May his soul rest in peace."

His fans have taken to social media to send their condolences to his family and friends. Check out some of them below:

Chupsya Phuti Seemole Nkoana said:

"It's so painful to hear about his passing, may his precious soul rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolences to the Shange family aluhlanga lungehlanga."

Mary Naidoo wrote:

"Deep condolences to the family, may his soul rest in total peace."

Thabile Maggie Notwana commented:

"Rest in eternal peace and condolences to your family members."

Mabutho Petros Mpana said:

"So painful, may his soul rest in peace. Dumakude."

Thabo Mphoyakgosi wrote:

"Rest in peace. May the family be comforted. Condolences from Botswana."

Gorata Masire added:

"What is happening with the entertainment industry?"

