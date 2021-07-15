Tsepo Tshola's death has left the South African public is in a state of disbelief, following the news break on Thursday morning

Local news publications believe that the late soulful singer lost his life after a short battle with Covid 19

Emotional messages of condolences have spread across the nation from ordinary people to celebrities such as Robert Marawa, and Thandiswa Mazwai

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The South African public has descended into mourning after the surprise death of legendary singer Tshepo Tshola.

As , the Lesotho-born musician post away. EWN believes the singer lost his life to Covid 19.

South Africans are left mourning Tsepo Tshola's death. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Following the news break, South Africans took to social media to express sadness and condolences over the soulful singer's death.

Reactions came from several celebrities and of course the non-famous...

@robertmarawa said:

"The Village Pope....!!" Thank you for the beautiful gift of song!! An all-time favourite. Hamba kahle #TsepoTshola."

@thandiswamazwai said:

"The Village Pope! A legendary son of the African sound has fallen. With a laughter that rumbled like a storm and a voice that sang to the bones, I can’t believe we won’t see him again. I first met him the same year I met bra Hugh, they were tight as thieves&visited my high school."

@FrankySA said:

"Rest In Peace to Tsepo Tshola The Village Pope. His music carried me through a really weird time in my life as a young boy in John Mitchell Primary school. When no one understood what I was going through, his music carried me. #RIPTsepoTshola."

Giant Mzansi football club Orlando Pirates and also passed condolences:

"Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Tsepo Tshola. On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshola family. Rest In Peace."

@gomzickles said:

"By far my favourite song from Ntate Tsepo Tshola. I played it so much at the beginning of the ‘21 Day’ lockdown. Ahhh. So much has changed, much remains the same."

@VusaMkhaya said:

"One of my favorite singer/songwriter and music composer Bro Tsepo Tshola has joined his band mates. You inspired a generation. Rest In Power Grootman."

Meanwhile, the country continues to battle with the ongoing violent protesting riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng regarding Jacob Zuma's arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

SANDF: Firing Warning Shots Prohibited, 25 000 More Soldiers Deployed

The South African National Defence Force has given soldiers deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal specific instructions on how to handle civil unrest in the country.

Soldiers have been expressly prohibited from firing warning shots when dispersing crowds engaging in riots and looting.

The code of conduct for Operation Prosper was published on Wednesday and it stated that they are not allowed to assault members of the public and are further encouraged to exercise personal restraint, according to Business Insider.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za