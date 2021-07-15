SANDF: Firing Warning Shots Prohibited, 25 000 More Soldiers Deployed

Military personnel in the South African National Defence Force has been given strict instructions to no fire warning shots at civilians

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says an additional 25 000 soldiers will be deployed to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Soldiers are also instructed to exercise restraint when dealing with the public and interacting with the media

The South African National Defence Force has given soldiers deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal specific instructions on how to handle civil unrest in the country. Soldiers have been expressly prohibited from firing warning shots when dispersing crowds engaging in riots and looting.

The code of conduct for Operation Prosper was published on Wednesday and it stated that they are not allowed to assault members of the public and are further encouraged to exercise personal restraint, according to Business Insider.

Members of the South African Defence Force have been ordered not to fire warning shots when dispersing crowds looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

SANDF military personnel are also prohibited from swearing when communicating with members of the general public or interacting with the media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on Monday night, dubbed Operation Prosper.

Operation Prosper initially deployed 2 500 soldiers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, however, by Wednesday the government confirmed that an additional 2 500 soldiers were deployed in the two provinces.

Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula later stated that 25 000 more soldiers were deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to assist law enforcement officials, according to a report by IOL.

Mapisa-Nqakula stated that Ramaphosa wanted 10 000 more boots on the ground while opposition parties suggested that an additional 75 000 soldiers be deployed in areas experiencing high levels of violence and looting.

Mapisa-Nqaku further stated that the situation in KwaZulu-Natal was dire. She said that when the army arrived in the province a few days ago, they protected key national points and did not expect the malls to be attacked.

