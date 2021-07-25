Rumours were flying on social media that legendary actress Koko Mantsha had passed away.

This was quickly corrected by people close to the actress as well as the official social media account of Skeem Saam

Social media users were angry that people would spread such a hurtful and harmful rumour

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The internet was abuzz with rumours that Skeem Saam actress Koko Mantsha had passed away.

The rumours started after a Facebook post claimed that the popular actress had died. This is fake news that sparked unnecessary panic online.

Koko Mantsha is alive and kicking following rumours of her death. Photo credit: @MOPSAMusic, @MrsMagongwa

Source: Twitter

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela took to the internet to clear up the confusion and made it clear that Mantsha is alive.

Social media users react to the fake rumours

@fscentralnews:

"Skeem Saam has confirmed that Lydia Mokgokoloshi who plays the character of Koko Mantsha is not dead. A fake SABC1 Facebook page provided news of her death."

@MOPSAMusic:

"Hey you! Stop spreading fake news about Koko Mantsha, she's well and alive. @SkeemSaam3 confirmed✅"

@DumaniVuyiswa:

"Hai this app maobane they were spreading fake news about koko mantsha and now this who's next. mxm never gonna believe anything here."

Kuli Roberts slams troll for hoax death claims

Mzansi actress and media personality Kuli Roberts has come out to publicly slam a troll who posted that she had passed on. A Facebook user called Collen Bongani Maduna took to the platform to share that Kuli Roberts has passed on.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

He posted:

“Rest In Peace Kuli Roberts. Lala Ngoxolo Sisi.”

Kuli addressed the post head-on by apologising to all those who were affected by it.

“I’d like to apologise to anyone who saw this. This boy needs to finish Matric.”

This is not the first time a South African celebrity has had to endure a hoax death. Briefly News reported that legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka was left fuming when she came across her own obituary online recently.

The veteran entertainer learned that scammers were faking her death and collecting funds using her name. Taking to social media, Chaka Chaka angrily called the fraudsters out and labelled them as “mean”.

She tweeted:

“Some FOOL posted my obituary and even asked people to contribute in a GoFundMe acc. For my burial. How mean can you be?”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za