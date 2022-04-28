Faith Nketsi is in trouble with authorities after a City Press journalist opened a case of harassment against the reality TV star

The media personality allegedly leaked the entertainment journalist's personal information on her timeline when she posted a screenshot of the message she sent her

Julia Madibogo also opened the case because the stunner apparently violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when she leaked Julia's personal info on the timeline

Faith Nketsi is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The stunner allegedly leaked a journalist's personal information on her timeline.

The entertainment journalist named Julia Madibogo has reportedly opened a case of harassment against the reality TV star after what she did. The City Press journalist alleges that the media personality posted a screenshot of the message she had sent Faith.

The publication wrote on Twitter that Julia opened the case because Faith Nketsi violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when she leaked her personal details on her timeline, ZAlebs reports.

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the drama. The majority of peeps defended Faith Nketsi.

@PrincessSkhu said:

"Serves her right, nx! They should be focusing on important matters bona they busy giving us gossip."

@MashamaiteRea wrote:

"I don’t understand, why is she using her private number for work purposes? I mean if Faith had given the same number used by a journalist to someone w/ a tip off would it be an issue? Did she not harass Faith by contacting her first if we say it’s harassment?"

@milliselale added:

"Julia ba mo laile. Newspapers must stick to important news, who benefits from Eskom blackouts? Who is stealing food parcels in Natal. Revealing that a woman is pregnant is also wrong... Niy*nya nina. Hands off Faith. Sies."

Faith Nketsi puts pregnancy rumours to rest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi has denied that she's pregnant. The stunner took to social media to react to the rumours after some publications claimed that sources close to her confirmed her pregnancy.

The media personality tied the knot recently and many publications claimed she and her hubby decided to get hitched before their baby comes. She has now put those rumours to rest.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of herself rocking a crop top showing her flat tummy. The video was also shared on Twitter by a social media user.

