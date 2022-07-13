Former YoTV presenter Merica Monamodi shared how much her career has changed for the better after a complete career change

Merica Monamodi worked for the Urban Brew production company at YoTV and shared how much her salary improved since leaving

Taking to her Twitter, Merica Monamodi shared how she has made a major career change that allows her to travel all she wants

Merica Monamodi would be a familiar face for those who grew up with YoTV. The former TV presenter took a completely different career path as she entered adulthood and said how well everything is going for her.

Merica Monamodi is a YoTV presenter turned English teacher, she said her career change was the best decision after revealing what she was paid by Urban brew. Image: Instagram/@justmerica/@yotvlive

Merica Monamodi became a teacher after her stint on YoTV in 2008. Merica Monamodi shared her journey to becoming an English teacher on a global scale.

What does former YoTV presenter Merica Monamodi do now?

Merica Monamodi's Youtube channel boats 53,000 subscribers, and she shares content about teaching English. The professional teacher shares her tips for travelling and teaching in foreign countries with her subscribers.

Merica expressed how well she is doing while teaching English abroad as she tweeted her past salary in comparison. Merica wrote that she was earning R15 000 a month at Urban Brew, the production company behind YoTV. Merica's tweet hinted that she makes more per month now as she recommends everyone should teach overseas.

Many we're eager to find out more about where she got the opportunity. Others had jokes that only heartbreak would make them teach English overseas.

@Mamixiv commented:

"Inspo and I'd also call them out ."

@Chasing_Carey commented:

"Absolutely, I've been to over 20 countries and counting. Teaching changed my life. Started working at a Billabong store in SA now I'm in Phuket️."

@BOYZA_T commented:

I"'m waiting for my heartbreak ."

@mo07316342 commented:

"I would advise any unemployed graduate to really consider this. I just wish I had the financial capacity to sponsor even just one person with the resources to do this. But one day ke tlo popa and bless a stranger ."

