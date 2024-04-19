The former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala recently opened up about his new role on the upcoming Showmax series Empini

The star talked about how excited he is about this new role he got as a prominent businessman and political stalwart

In a media statement shared with Briefly News, Siyabonga also mentioned that Empini isn't just another show but a production that'll showcase high-quality local content

Actor Siyabonga Thwala bagged a new acting role. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Oh yes! South African actor and former Isibaya star Siyabonga Thwala is gearing up to bless us with his presence on-screen once again as he bagged a new acting gig on an upcoming series.

Siyabonga Thwala plays lead on new Showmax series Empini

The former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala recently spoke about the new role he bagged on an upcoming Showmax original Empini.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the new action show is a 52-episode series which is set to premiere on Thursday, May 232024. This series is set in the dangerous world of the private VIP security industry.

In the media release, Siyabonga Thwala talked about his new role as a prominent businessman and political stalwart.

He said:

"I've played many roles in my career, but I am particularly excited about my role in Empini as it will showcase the many facets of myself as a performer. This role has stretched me tremendously, mentally and physically.

"Every individual involved in Empini, from the cast to the crew, has demonstrated immense passion and dedication to ensuring the production maintains a high standard of quality. It's a project I'm proud to contribute to."

The actor has also won Best Actor SAFTAs for his iconic roles as Mpiyakhe on Isibaya (which also earned him a Royalty Soapie Award), Vusi Zwane on Scandal!, and Musa on Intersexions. He’s also a fan-favourite from the likes of eHostela, The River, and The Republic.

Mabusi MIA on RHOD S3

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mabusi Seme abruptly announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) after bringing the heat in Season 2.

The stunning beauty was a fan favourite whose stans defended and adored whenever new Season 2 episodes aired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News