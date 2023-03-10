A video of a little girl dancing hard as she showed off her Kilimanjaro moves has got many adults praising her

The kid outmatched a boy who was beside her as she immediately went into a dance mode that showed she must have been taught

Many TikTokers who watched the baby's moves said she deserves an award for "winning" the Kilimanjaro dance challenge

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A little girl has many people talking about how she moved while dancing. She jumped on the trending Kilimanjaro dance moves on TikTok, and many said she won the challenge.

In a video shared by @flowerlene, the kid stood beside a boy as she went into a frenetic display, making gestures and blinking her eyes like a person in a trance.

The little girl danced like she was in a trance. Photo source: @flowerlene

Source: UGC

Kid performs Kilimanjaro dance moves well

The way she performed made many people on TikTok wonder where she learnt all the dance moves from.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some TikTokers said the kid needs to be rewarded as not many adults can pull off the Kilimanjaro moves as she did.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 2000 comments and more than 128,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Tankiso Hadebe said:

"Girls are always forward, look at that boy."

tshegofatsobles17 said:

"Girls run the world Period."

KATLEGO MANJI KGOPANE said:

"She killed it jealous down."

Praise Joseph said:

"She does it better than me sef."

kiskesss said:

"The best Kilimanjaro challenge."

user3850662036404 said:

"I refuse to believe that there's anything cuter than this

selmasi said:

"She really understood the assignment."

Tizzytheshiz asked:

"What are you giving these pandemic babies, especially the little girls?"

lover said:

"I can't even do this dance she is too perfect."

Little girl helps petrol attendant shake taxi to get max fuel: Video has Mzansi broken with laughter

In more news, Briefly News reported that petrol attendants are a vibe in South Africa. Seeing a little girl help one shake a taxi to get max fuel into it had citizens busting.

Mzansi is a unique place where petrol attendants see you in worse states than your closest friends and they share a dance with you after the groove while you shovel a pie from the convenience store.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the video showing the cute girl shaking the taxi with the petrol attendant. A cute and proudly Mzansi moment for sure!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng