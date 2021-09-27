Hebanna: Man Accidentally Blows R5 000 Rent Money on Drinks, SA Left in Stitches

A local man is the talk of Mzansi after spending an incredible R5 000 on one night's worth of drinking

The regretful party-goer says he can't remember drinking all that booze himself and is demanding a refund

Mzansi was seriously entertained by the post and many people headed to the comments section to react

A local man has SA laughing after accidentally blowing all his rent money over the long weekend. The excited man spent a whopping R5 000 on booze alone and although he says he cannot remember drinking that much, his bank account balance may certainly be jogging a few memories.

, Twitter user @LenyoraBillium says he should have known something was up when he had way too much cash in his account last weekend.

"Hebanna I thought I have money when I blew R5 000 over the weekend, kanti I didn’t pay rent," he captioned the post tearily.

In ultimate desperation, the young spender thought he might be able to ask the restaurant for his money back. Naturally, Mzansi found the suggestion of this hilarious.

"I remember swiping a bottle ya VSOP last night and drank only three glasses, the rest I don’t know was hat happened. Must I go ask for a refund ko Cofi or what? Or do I need attorney to send them letters? Please advice, I really need rent money."

Check out some of the silly reactions to the desperate Twitter rant below:

@trishvudanhi said:

"I knew this weekend was a dangerous one. That's why I paid my rent on Wednesday."

@VenisonVenus said:

"Bula Space and let us know what your landlord said. We are here for you."

@BrendaSA17 said:

"How much is your rent? I'm sure you can make a plan."

Man treats bae to shopping trip, comically makes her solve equation for ATM pin

In more funny money news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has social media users laughing after placing some interesting conditions on his girlfriend's latest shopping spree. It seems the gentleman will let his lady spend a ridiculous amount of cash on his bank card if she can solve his ATM pin.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared a snap of the written message the hilarious lover-boy left his lady.

"This guy knows how to treat his woman for sure," he sarcastically captioned the post.

South Africans were also super shocked by the post. Many ladies hilariously remarked that they'd get their brainy friends to solve the equation while some people argued that no solution to the equation would offer a four-digit ATM pin.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@McColzos said:

"She'll just call the mathematician she knows from next door."

@TauMerrily said:

"And I don't know of any bank account pin that is made up of only two digits."

@SelloMokhari1 said:

"She must go and tap not more than R100 per transaction, eish she will need more than a year to make just one withdrawal."

@Perseverance_NS said:

"Ya'll please meet the man of the year..."

@Maphela_Moekets said:

"Why is the licence there?"

@Siphe43759868 said:

"I don't know maths but I would get my friends to help me out with this one."

@ntomb_zee said:

"I'm so confused nami."

Source: Briefly.co.za