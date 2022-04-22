The five men charged with the murder Senzo Meyiwa pleaded not guilty for several charges including attempted murder

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifiso Ntuli are represented by Advocate Malesela Teffo

Mncube asked to be moved from Kgosi Mampuru prison after he was allegedly assaulted by a prison official

PRETORIA - The five men charged with the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa have pleaded not guilty during the trial in the Gauteng High Court on Friday 22 April. The men face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The soccer star was shot and killed in an apparent botched robbery at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in 2014. The suspects Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifiso Ntuli were arrested in 2020.

The five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa appeared in court. Image: OJ Koloti/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Four of the men are represented by Advocate Malesela Teffo who earlier asked for Mncube to be moved from Kgosi Mampuru prison after he was allegedly assaulted by a prison official. He claimed that his client was tortured following his move from Johannesburg Prison, News24 reported.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said that the allegations of assault were serious, but he could not rule on the legal action. It was not the first instance that Mncube claimed that he was assaulted. The lawyer added that Mncube’s Constitutional rights are being violated IOL reported.

Social media users react to the case

@Ituology said:

“Even if the state can come up with footage showing that the men were in the house, I won't trust it. A lot is at stake, top cops, famous people, etc. At this state, they can put a lot of money to fabricate anything. As for Adv Teffo, the Judge bullies him.”

@Ngcolwanebm commented:

“This looks like the easiest case ever, but one wonders how come it's taking saps this long to solve it.”

@Harry_shuf posted:

“It has been 8 years, there shouldn't be any postponement. Every witness should be outside in a police van and be called one by one.”

@thapsdinho added:

“It's like a soap opera. It got a bit heated between Advocate Teffo and The Judge just before the end credits.”

@ShazMotaung wrote:

“My heart is with the Meyiwa family. They’ve looked forward to this day for years only be told to look forward to another day yet again.”

Kelly Khumalo hires an attorney for watching brief during former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa’s trial

Briefly News also reported Singer Kelly Khumalo has entrusted her attorney Magdalene Moonsamy to conduct a watching brief during the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana Captain and her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa.

Five men are accused of murdering Senzo and are on trial at Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Senzo was killed during an armed robbery at Kelly’s Vosloorus home on 26 October 2014, according to The South African. Moonsamy will ensure that the court adheres to Kelly’s rights and said that the most important thing is for the nation to get closure.

