A man trying to sneak into South Africa unlawfully from Eswatini was arrested on Monday, 18 April

The police stated that the 27-year-old man had more than R2 000 worth of dagga in his possession when he was found

The suspect faces charges of possession and made an appearance at the Nkomazi magistrate's court on Tuesday

ESWATINI - A 27-year-old man, crossing into South Africa was arrested after police found drugs wrapped around his waist on Monday, 18 April. Police apprehended the man as he attempted to enter South Africa illegally from Eswatini near the Jeppes Reef Border post.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated that police were carrying out border patrols at around 12:10pm when they spotted the suspicious man. The police then search the man and that is when they found 1.90kg of dagga wrapped around his body.

A man trying to sneak into South Africa was nabbed with drugs in his possession. Image: Getty Images/Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

The police charged the suspect with possession of dagga and made a court appearance at the Nkomazi magistrate's court on Tuesday, 19 April. According to the Sowetan, the street value of the drugs is estimated to be R2 964.

Mpumalanga SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has praised the border police for arresting the suspect, reports TimesLIVE.

The Commissioner has issued a warning to anyone who is thinking of smuggling illegal items into the country, saying that the law will catch up with them.

“As police, we are always vigilant to prevent any criminal activity along the borders and within,” said Manamela.

South Africans share their thoughts on the arrest

@chunkytinsel666 said:

"How much does it cost to process this guy through our judicial system vs. the R2,964 street value of the dagga? "

@adam_maseko said:

"This is absolutely nonsense he must be deported immediately with those tapes."

@HAM45568999 said:

"Jan van Riebeek banned the smoking of dagga, colonialism is alive and well."

