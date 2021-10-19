The hitman, who was found guilty of the murder of a KZN ANC councillor and five others, is linked to another high-profile murder

Fisokuhle Ntuli, 32, is among the five persons accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa

The court heard that Ntuli's sentencing has been postponed until 9 December this year

The Esikhaleni Regional Court in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, convicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of six people, including an ANC councillor.

Fisokuhle Ntuli is among the five persons connected to the high-profile 2014 murder of ex-senior national men's football team captain Senzo Meyiwa, News24 reported.

A notorious hitman who was found guilty of the murder of six people will learn his fate in December. Image: Chanté Schatz, Orrin Singh.

Ntuli appeared in court for sentencing proceedings after he was convicted of six murders and one attempted murder on Monday, according to TimesLIVE.

He was also convicted on the additional charge of possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition, of which there were four counts.

The court heard that in 2016, Ntuli gunned down Thami Nyembe, who, at the time, was an ANC councillor in Nongoma, a town in the Zululand area of KZN.

6 murders spanned from 2015 to 2018

Briefly News understands he was arrested by the police task team investigating a spree of politically motivated murders in the province.

The killings occurred between 2015 and 2018, according to the charge sheet available at the court.

However, his reign of terror in Nongoma is reported to have started in April 2015, following which the police linked him to five subsequent murders.

Ntuli's last hit before his arrest took place in August 2018, after he reportedly hunted and gunned down Spamandla Zungu. The matter has been postponed until 9 December for sentencing proceedings.

