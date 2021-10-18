Thulani Shangese, a ward councillor candidate of the Economic Freedom Fighters, was killed on his way to a meeting on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal

It is not clear whether his death had any political motives, according to EFF chairperson in the Umgungundlovu Region, Mzwakhe Mpulo

An African National Congress ward councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize was earlier killed in another shooting in the province

PIETERMARITZBURG - An Economic Freedom Fighter ward councillor candidate in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on his way to a meeting with party members.

The incident is said to have taken place in the Herwood area in Caluza, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon.

Thulani Shangase is the latest ward councillor to be killed in the KwaZulu-Natal province in recent days. Images: Gamalenja Mkhize Nhlinini & Breaking Africa News

The death of Thulani Shangase was confirmed by EFF chairperson in the Umgungundlovu Region Mzwakhe Mpulo who said Shangase was murdered outside the shop where the meeting was being held, according to The Witness.

There is currently no clarity on whether Shangase's murder was politically charged. Mpulo says such a determination will be made by the South African Police Services.

Shangase was set to contest for the ward councillor position at ward 20 of the Msunduzi Municipality.

Two people killed including ANC ward councillor candidate in KwaZulu-Natal

In another shooting incident, the African National Congress has confirmed the death of Siyabonga Mkhize, who was a ward councillor candidate at a ward in Cato Crest, Durban.

Mkhize and another individual were fatally shot and two others were wounded on Friday, according to eNCA. Nhlakanipho Ntombela, the ANC's spokesperson in the province, says the details of the incident are currently unclear.

According to IOL, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that SAPS has taken two people into police custody in relation to the murder of Mhkize.

Cele visited Mhkize's family on Sunday following his tragic death.

Mzansi discusses the deaths of ward councillors on social media

South Africans are trying to come to terms with the killings of ward councillor candidates. Many are finding the deaths of so many candidates saddening.

Briefly News put together some of the comments on social media below:

@Lekako3 said:

"#LGE2021 candidates are dying left, right and centre."

@Mmadikgosi_23 said:

"The ANC uncontrollable political killings, they are now coming for opposition parties. Rest in power fighter Thulani."

@Ruthles06194448 said:

"Regardless of the party, this is not good for the upcoming LGE. What is happening there in KZN? These political killings have to stop. Now there could be revenge killings again. I suppose BCele & SAPS have no plan of action in place for protection of Candidates.Stop the Violence."

Tshepo Motaung: Mzansi astonished by ward councillor’s violent murder

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC in Gauteng is mourning the murder of yet another councillor, Tshepo Motaung. Motaung was allegedly killed execution-style just before the weekend and his death was supposedly politically motivated.

Reports have revealed that Motaung's killing could possibly be connected to the ruling party's candidate selections for councillor positions. Motaung was murdered in the Mabopane township.

The deceased politician was reportedly driving home from a meeting with his nephew and uncle.

The armed assailants are said to have arrived in two separate vehicles to carry out the attack on the Ward 22 councillor's car with heavy fire. The three people in the vehicle, including Motaung, ran from the car but the councillor was trapped before being brutally murdered.

