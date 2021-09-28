Tshepo Motaung: Mzansi Astonished by Ward Councillor’s Violent Murder

Ward 22 Councillor in Mabopane Tshepo Motaung's death has sent shockwaves across Mzansi as he was gunned down

The politician was killed in a hail of bullets after his vehicle was cornered by two others packed with armed assailants

South Africans have been using social media to share their heartfelt condolences with the friends, family and loved ones of Motaung

PRETORIA - The ANC in Gauteng is mourning the murder of yet another councillor, Tshepo Motaung. Motaung was allegedly killed execution-style just before the weekend and his death was supposedly politically-motivated.

Reports have revealed that Motaung's killing could possibly be connected to the ruling party's candidate selections for councillor positions. Motaung was murdered in the Mabopane township. The deceased politician was reportedly driving home from a meeting with his nephew and uncle.

The armed assailants are said to have arrived in two separate vehicles to carry out the attack on the Ward 22 councillor's car with heavy fire. The three people in the vehicle, including Motaung, ran from the car but the councillor was trapped before being brutally murdered.

According to IOL, Motaung was found with approximately 20 bullet hole wounds to his body. The report explained that two of the assailants shot at Motaung while the others riddled his vehicle with bullets.

The ward councillor's uncle was also injured in the ambush and was rushed to the nearest healthcare facility for treatment. Motaung's nephew managed to leave the scene uninjured and safe.

The South African reported that spokesperson in the area for the ruling party, Bafuze Yabo, declined to respond to questions on whether or not Motaung's murder was politically motivated but revealed that he did not think the Ward 22 councillor's life had been under duress.

Condolences for the deceased ward councillor are still rolling in

@kgotsoolebogeng said:

"This criminal enterprise needs to take a break, five years, and allow other bloodless parties to intervene. Rest in Peace Tshepo Motaung."

