Free State ANC Member Killed in Shooing Ahead of Local Elections

An ANC member has been shot and killed in the Free State, the police have launched an investigation

The ANC member had been involved in infighting over the contested nominations ahead of the local elections

Fears of political violence have increased as tensions rise ahead of the local elections scheduled for 1 November 2021

Virginia - The ANC has confirmed that one of its members in the Free State has been shot and killed.

The police have launched an investigation and at this point, it has been linked to political violence but general criminality that plagues the area.

However, according to the SABC, the deceased ANC member had been involved in incidents of infighting in the ward over nominations for candidates.

The local elections are due to be held on 1 November and many fear that political violence could erupt.

The East African reported that KwaZulu-Natal is an area of concern, the province has a history of political violence.

