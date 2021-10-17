ANC Leaders Believe Traitors From Inside the Party Behind Mkhize’s Death

ANC members in Kwa-Zulu Natal believe unidentified members of the party are behind the killing of ward councillor candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize

The politician was gunned down while sitting in a car after a day spent campaigning for the ANC

ANC’s provincial Spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela says the brutal attacks will not deter the ruling party from campaigning in the area

The death of party councillor candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize has stirred up allegations of foul play among members of The African National Congress in Kwa-Zulu Natal. One source says they believe those responsible for the killing are in fact disgruntled members of the ANC in the province.

Mkhize and another ANC member were gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday evening. Another passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, reports.

The three were sitting in a bakkie when they were attacked. They had just completed their rounds of door-to-door campaigning in the area.

Speaking with the SABC, ANC’s provincial Spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela says the party will continue to campaign in the area despite the brutal killings of two of its members.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining party morale, saying it was vital the ruling party focus on winning the upcoming local elections.

Source: Briefly.co.za