MDC calls for help from South Africa following attack on Nelson Chamisa's convoy

The MDC has called on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe

The MDC alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's convoy was attacked 300km from the capital city, Harare

Social media users have taken to the internet in reaction to the developments and called for help ahead of the 2023 national elections

HARARE - The MDC, Zimbabwe's main opposition party has called for help from South Africa following an attack on the MDC alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa's convoy was stoned and members of his delegation were injured in an incident that took place 300km from the capital city, Harare.

The MDC has called for South Africa to intervene in Zimbabwe. Photo credit: @Nelson Chamisa, @MyANC

Source: Facebook

The MDC has begun to gear up for the 2023 national elections and following the attack, MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti says that South Africa should intervene.

Social media has been buzzing with news about Zimbabwe's

@AfricanRenais11:

"Human rights defenders meant: whenever an MDC person was in court. Overtime, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, were yet another white woman Irene Petras was running the show, took over this mantle and oversees payment for MDC court cases in general."

@MtutuFromMzansi:

"Nonsense.Ramaphosa is the president of S.A not Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe is not the 10th province of S.A.MDC must tell the Zimbabweans who are in S.A busy doing crime to come back and fight Manangagwa."

@SirChizman:

"You will swallow your stupid pride after the same Malema proves you wrong, always remember that ANC used to control many seats and councils which EFF is controlling now. Even in Zimbabwe the Zanu pf party used to controll all cities & towns before the MDC came. #ANCISLOOSINGBIG."

Source: Briefly.co.za