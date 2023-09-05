Maria Williams, wife of late Springbok legend Chester Williams, is in for a payday from Pick n Pay

The Western Cape High Court ruled that the retail giant was liable for a tumble Williams took at their store in 2017

Williams is entitled to damages for pain and suffering in addition to past and future medical expenses related to the fall

CAPE TOWN - Retail giant Pick n Pay has been taken to Western Cape High Court and defeated by late rugby star Chester Williams' widow, Maria Williams.

Pick n Pay has been found liable after Springbok legend Chester Williams’ widow slipped and fell in a Cape Town store. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Willaims emerged victorious after taking Pick n Pay to court after she slipped and fell in one of its stores, resulting in the company being ordered to compensate her in full for all damages.

Rugby star's widow takes tumble in Pick n Pay

The incident dates back to November 2017, when Williams visited the N1 City Mall in Cape Town. While walking down an aisle towards the till, the woman slipped on an oily substance, her feet shooting ahead of her and landed on her side, IOL reported.

Williams could not get back on her feet after she fell and had to be helped into a wheelchair by a senior staff member. She was taken to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Pick n Pay promises to pay medical expenses following fall

In her testimony, Williams said at the time, Pick n Pay staff were more concerned that her fall would draw adverse media attention and asked Williams to keep it under wraps and in exchange, the retail giant would pay for her medical expenses.

Pick n Pay didn't hold up their end of the bargain, prompting Williams to turn to the courts.

The court ruled in favour of Williams, finding that Pick n Pay was negligent, entitling Willims to be fully compensated for damages she may prove in the future, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly News