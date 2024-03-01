A young woman took to social media to share a video showing off receiving her first car

A now-viral TikTok video showcased @epic_leeeee being gifted a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S from her mom

The video sparked awe and envy from many netizens who were impressed by the woman's new ride

A woman received a new Merc valued over R1 million from her mom. Image: @epic_leeee

A young woman had Mzansi netizens awestruck after sharing a video showing the car her mother bought for her.

Mother gifts daughter Mercedes-Benz A45s AMG

A TikTok video shared by @epic_leeeee shows the woman standing in front of the car at the dealership before it is unveiled to reveal an impressive Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S.

@epic_leeeee also shared that this was her first car, leaving netizens even more stunned as some expressed that the particular German car was their dream.

"One thing about God? He goes all out My mom? beyond grateful," the young woman said.

According to Cars, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S is valued at around R1 256 243, though specifying the new AMG Street Style Edition package (complete with edition-specific foiling and fluorescent orange accents, as pictured here) will add a further R164 610 to the price.

Watch the young woman receiving her jaw-dropping German machine.

Mzansi reacts to woman's Merc

The video garnered many comments from netizens who couldn't help but rave about how fortunate the young woman was to be gifted such an expensive car as a starter.

Others were baffled by how some parents could afford to spoil their children extravagantly.

Tallguy_Graphix responded:

"Batho ba phila ."

mthethwanj96 said:

"Lapho tsine yi dream car."

Olivia_Bu commented:

"I want my child's first car to be paid by me as her parent."

Mpho Stephen Kwele commented:

"Thina sa phelezela abanye ukuphila mos."

Luthando replied:

"Congratulations! first car? AMG? I hope you're an amazing driver. or at least a great insurance policy."

Qhudeni said:

"A45s AMGiyanquma."

Mcdonald_Ndabezitha commented:

"Congratulations are in alphabetical order umuhle njengemoto yakho."

kenethmtungwa responded:

"Khan nina ama first kha wenu wadura kanje thina ama first kha umzimba siwuthatha ku Mlu amavili ku sbuda. Nakhona ayikho endleleni."

