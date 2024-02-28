A South African man named Sboniso Mathebula surprised his baby mama with a new iPhone 15 Pro Max, valued at R39 197

He documented the entire journey, from buying the phone to driving three hours and paying tolls to deliver it to her

The video went viral on TikTok, with many netizens praising Sboniso's generosity and effort

A man put a lot of effort and money into surprising the mother of his child with an iPhone. Image: @sibonisomathebul8

One South African man may just be worthy of the Baby Daddy of the Year trophy.

Baby daddy drives 3 hours to deliver iPhone 15

A TikTok video by Siboniso Mathebula shows him going out of his way to buy his baby mama a new iPhone 15 Pro Max valued at a hefty R39 197.

He took viewers along the journey from purchasing the phone at the store to driving three hours and passing tollgates to give the mother of his child her new iPhone.

He finally arrived after the long journey and gave his baby mama her new phone as she greeted him and entered the car. Needless to say, the woman was overcome with emotion as she accepted the generous gift.

In the post, Sboniso also thanked the baby mama for giving him a son and said he loves her.

SA amazed by baby daddy's efforts

The TikTok video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were surprised to see how much trouble, effort, and money were spent on treating Sboniso's baby mama.

Some women even expressed wanting to have a baby daddy like Sboniso.

busisiwe_makhaye replied:

"Ilobolo lonke ☺☺☺☺."

lungelo mthethwa

"❤️Anything that Thobeka said in her prayers I copy and paste❤️yaze yamthanda indoda."

nthabiseng commented:

"Rather buy a Toyota Tazz or Polo than ."

user3840441399528 said:

"No thanks and then when he's mad he takes itand wants to answer it when it's ringing."

Mpilos commented:

"Ngiyambongela♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Dampi94 wrote:

"Ngake ngasizalela isihluphu nkosi yami buka nje ezinye ingane . Ngimbongela ."

girl next door responded:

"Ngeke ubaby mama usebenzisa ghost Yama ghost."

Millicent Qobo wrote:

"Awufuni ngikuzalele intombi manje? ."

Mzansi woman jokes about blocking baby daddy

In another story, Briefly News reported that co-parenting with a problematic baby daddy seems like some stressful business. And one woman cannot wait to cut ties with hers!

A funny TikTok video shared by @khumalofornow shows her smiling before the camera as she reveals how she is patiently waiting for her child to turn 18 so that she can block the father of her child.

