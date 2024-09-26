South African DJ Black Coffee recently showed off his stylish Italian whip, a blue Maserati MC20

Netizens were in awe over Black Coffee's impressive car collection, which includes the multi-million ran car

Fans gave the DJ his flowers for having an eye for luxury and working very hard to afford it

Black Coffee drove a stunning R7M Blue Maserati MC20. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

You will never catch Black Coffee in anything that does not ooze luxury and class. His sleek Maserati drew a crowd of admirers recently and sparked a frenzy on social media.

How much is Black Coffee's Maserati

Grammy-award winning Black Coffee drove off in a stunning blue Maserati MC20 while he was in the country. A fan took a video of the global hitmaker driving off as a swarm of admirers attempted to interact with him.

@MDNnewss shared a video of the stunning car on X (Twitter). The Italian beast is estimated to cost approximately R7 million, with a second hand not too far from the original price.

Fans in awe over Black Coffee's stunning car

Mzansi held back on the negative comments and instead awed over Black Coffee's overall impressive car collection.

The DJ was given flowers for always having an eye for luxury and working very hard for his riches.

@TKwazi said:

"He hardly takes a break, he's always working, so yes, his work is paying off."

@Zweli_1985 pointed out:

"Saw a video yesterday where he was wearing a Patek Phillpe Nautilus watch for R4 million."

@Mothematiks exclaimed:

"This is levels."

@francePETERSON stated:

"One thing that party highlighted was how long his money is. Even Cass was in awe of how far off he is from the broer."

@Njeka_Modise shared:

"Black coffee worked very very hard for what he has now. Big ups."

@CoTruestory said:

"Bro’s booking fee is in dollars."

Black Coffee speaks on buying ex a flashy car

Source: Briefly News