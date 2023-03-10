Black Coffee is one of the richest DJs in Africa and the world and his car garage proves that he is making bank

The Grammy-winning dance music producer owns lux rides, including a Bentley Flying Spur and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The world-renowned DJ doesn't get to drive most of his cars because of international duties but when he also gets to cruise around his McLaren GT when he is back in his birth country

Black Coffee is one of the highest-paid DJs in the world. The Grammy-winning DJ can afford most of the cars he wants and his garage is full of lux rides.

The world-renowned dance music producer has been in the music industry for over 10 years and he gets paid in dollars and pounds. He plays at some of the world's coolest parties. The globe-trotting superstar has been around the world getting paid in foreign currencies.

Black Coffee also owns a stake in Gallo Music Investments, according to TimesLIVE. As one of the richest musicians in Africa and the world, the superstar doesn't get to drive his cars because of his business trips, but he sure has expensive taste when it comes to his rides.

A look at Black Coffee's cars

Briefly News compiled snaps of some of the cars the DJ drives when he is back home in South Africa. He hardly shows off his cars on his timeline but we looked around and those in the know told us exactly what the Superman hitmaker drives when he's in South Ahh.

1. Bentley Flying Spur

Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee owns a Bentley Flying Spur. When he feels like looking like the boss that he is, he drives the ride that screams wealthy businessman from a mile away.

The British luxury sedan is one of the most imposing cars on South African roads. The sedan can either be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine or a 2.9-litre V6 hybrid.

2. McLaren GT

The McLaren GT is popular among celebs across the world and in Mzansi. Black Coffee owns one and his friend and rapper-turned-musician Cassper Nyovest has one in his garage. Shauwn Mkhize's son Andile Mpisane also drives a McLaren GT. The supercar has a top speed of 326km/h.

3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The classy ride cost anything from R2.7 million and Black Coffee has one parked in his garage, reports Buzz South Africa. The German machine is built in Graz, Austria.

The G-Class is powered by a 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine with 243kw and 700nm. It has been over 40 years since Gelandewagen launched the first iteration.

4. Rolls-Royce

The superstar usually drives his Rolls-Royce Ghost when he is in the US. Mzansi got to see Black Coffee's lux whip when he posted a pic posing next to it with artist Nelson Makamo. The British luxury car is powered by a turbo engine with over 400kw.

