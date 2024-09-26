A young man shared on TikTok that he only paid R150 for his groceries while shopping at Shoprite

The grocery items included alcoholic beverages, bottles of cooldrink, condiments and half a dozen rolls

Many social media users in the post's comment section shared their disbelief in the amount paid

A man showed off his R150 grocery haul. Images: @bongimbele_.

Some shoppers may have the knack for spotting the best deals, making their money stretch further than most. One man recently only paid R150 for two bags of groceries, leaving many people sceptical about how he pulled it off.

Buying more for less

A man named Bongi, who uses the handle @bongimbele_ on TikTok, uploaded a video showing people his affordable grocery haul. He placed two Shoprite bags on a counter and unpacked the items he bought from the local store.

He wrote in the video:

"What you get in South Africa for R150."

The groceries included two 2l bottles of Coca-Cola, three cans of a gin-infused drink, Aromat, six cans of an alcoholic beverage, two tubs of mayonnaise, a jar of pickles and half a dozen rolls.

Most likely referring to the amount he paid for the items, the Johannesburg-based man wrote in his post's caption:

"Ramaphosa changed things."

Watch the video below:

R150 grocery haul surprises Mzansi

Thousands of social media users headed to the man's comment section to share their disbelief about the price he paid for all his groceries, with some even saying he lied.

However, Bongi admitted in the comments that he used an Xtra Savings card.

@zane.heath laughed and said:

"The plastic alone is R150."

@lee4rmzw jokingly said to Bongi:

"There's no way all that is R150. Unless you bought it off the streets and just used a Shoprite bag."

@shantelsinghs refused to believe the man paid R150 for his groceries and said:

"Never, unless it's all expired."

@slindile_madlamini asked in the comments:

"Haibo, where do you shop? This isn't the regular Shoprite we know."

@zemaincharecter reminisced and said to app users:

"Things have gotten too expensive, yoh. To think I used to buy a whole 5kg braai pack, rice, cooking oil and eggs with this amount."

@tiego.1 laughed when they commented:

"He meant R1 500, guys. It's a typing mistake. He left out one zero."

@sanelekhulu865 found humour in the post and asked:

"Which South Africa are you talking about?"

Man shows R350 Shoprite grocery haul

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a South African man who surprised many when he showcased his R350 grocery haul from Shoprite.

His grocery haul included several trays of assorted meats, from chicken portions to pork chops, eggs, vegetables and condiments. People expressed disbelief at how many grocery items he bought for such a low price.

